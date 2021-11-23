Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the ruling Awami League (AL) is not scared of the threat of BNP's movement as the party (AL) has come to the power through street movements.
"The AL does care whatever BNP holds its one or ten-point movement as Awami League is not afraid of any movement," he said.
Quader also general secretary of the ruling AL made these comments while addressing a press
briefing on the contemporary issues at his official residence here this morning.
Mentioning that Awami League has come to the power through movement on the streets, Quader said, "So, there is no point to intimidate us (AL) with the movement's threat."
Awami League has formed itself through subjugation, oppression and imprisonment, the minister said, adding that BNP does do the movement on the streets, and rather they do politics through media and Facebook.
Criticizing BNP's threat of holding mass movement, he said the party already had earlier failed to hold movement demanding the release of their chairperson, adding so, their threat for launching mass movement is nothing, but to uphold heir party designations.
The BNP leaders have enough idea about their capacity of holding movement, he said, adding that but they [BNP leaders] are continuously giving 'leap service' on the media to protect themselves from the wrath of the party workers and supporters.
Noting that the BNP leaders have been continuously giving threat to the government over holding movement on different issues along with toppling government for more than a decade, the road transport and Bridges minister said "But these threats made by the BNP eventually could not create any zeal or anxiety in the mind of the people."
 "The reality is that they have no capacity to hold any movement," he added.
 Over the upcoming Union Parishad elections, Quader also called upon the party men to maintain discipline at all tiers regarding the polls. Those who will engage in anti-disciplinary works would be brought under strict organizational penalty, said the ruling party leader.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan shrug off late jitters to whitewash Bangladesh
China-ASEAN summit begins sans Myanmar   
Construction materials go beyond reach of common people
BNP to hand over memos to DCs tomorrow
UK PM’s special envoy arrives
Gazipur Mayor Jahangir may lose mayorship soon
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
2 more die of C-19, 264 new cases


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft