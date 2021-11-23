AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the ruling Awami League (AL) is not scared of the threat of BNP's movement as the party (AL) has come to the power through street movements.

"The AL does care whatever BNP holds its one or ten-point movement as Awami League is not afraid of any movement," he said.

Quader also general secretary of the ruling AL made these comments while addressing a press

briefing on the contemporary issues at his official residence here this morning.

Mentioning that Awami League has come to the power through movement on the streets, Quader said, "So, there is no point to intimidate us (AL) with the movement's threat."

Awami League has formed itself through subjugation, oppression and imprisonment, the minister said, adding that BNP does do the movement on the streets, and rather they do politics through media and Facebook.

Criticizing BNP's threat of holding mass movement, he said the party already had earlier failed to hold movement demanding the release of their chairperson, adding so, their threat for launching mass movement is nothing, but to uphold heir party designations.

The BNP leaders have enough idea about their capacity of holding movement, he said, adding that but they [BNP leaders] are continuously giving 'leap service' on the media to protect themselves from the wrath of the party workers and supporters.

Noting that the BNP leaders have been continuously giving threat to the government over holding movement on different issues along with toppling government for more than a decade, the road transport and Bridges minister said "But these threats made by the BNP eventually could not create any zeal or anxiety in the mind of the people."

"The reality is that they have no capacity to hold any movement," he added.

Over the upcoming Union Parishad elections, Quader also called upon the party men to maintain discipline at all tiers regarding the polls. Those who will engage in anti-disciplinary works would be brought under strict organizational penalty, said the ruling party leader. -BSS







