2 more die of C-19, 264 new cases

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 27,955. As many as 264 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,574,352.

Besides, 339 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,538,537 and overall recovery rate at 97.73, according to a press release

issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.42 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.66 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 836 labs across the country tested 18,614 samples.

Both of the deceased were women and between 41 to 50 years of age. The deaths were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,893 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,062 were women.

Around 54.78 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 34.86 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected over 257 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 232 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











