Maldives VP arrives on 3-day official visit



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen receives Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem as the latter arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday on a three-day official visit. PHOTO: PID

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received the Maldivian Vice President upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning.

High Commissioner of the Maldives in Dhaka Shiruzimath Sameer was also present.

"Apart from the bilateral issues, Naseem's visit will be focused on cooperation in the field of manpower export. The Maldives is keen to take Bangladeshi workers but in recent days they are talking about recruiting skilled manpower and trying to send back the illegal Bangladeshi national living there," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, the Vice President is likely to hold meeting with President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

Naseem is also scheduled to have meeting with a number of Bangladesh ministers including, foreign affairs, expatriate welfare and overseas employment, health and family welfare and education.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited Bangladesh in March and joined Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations and Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence.









