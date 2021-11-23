Several BNP men injured in clashes with police



BNP activists engage in a clash with police on KD Ghosh Road in Khulna city on Monday as the law enforcers tried to prevent them from holding a rally demanding release and better treatment of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Moreover, two were arrested from Jamalpur's Sarishabari Municipality area.

Our Natore Correspon-dent reports that at least 20 people were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police at Alaipur in Natore town on Monday.

Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of their party office at Alaipur at about 10:00am to hold a rally as part of their central programme demanding its Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release for her treatment abroad.

At one stage, police obstructed them, triggering a clash. Police detained two protesters from the spot, said Natore Police Station OC Munsur Rahman.

Natore district unit BNP President Sabina Yasmin Chhabi alleged that police prevented them from holding their peaceful pre-scheduled programme demanding the immediate release of 'critically' ill Khaleda Zia for better

treatment abroad.

They charged baton on the leaders and the activists of the party and fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells that left several BNP men injured, including Commissioner Shohag and Alam, said the district unit BNP leader Farhad Ali Dewan Shahin.

Two on-duty journalists were also injured. Superintendent of Natore Police Liton Saha said, they barred the activists to stage demonstration on the road. Angered by this, the BNP men threw brick chips at law enforcers, leaving some policemen injured.

Our Jamalpur correspondent adds that at least two BNP supporters were arrested in a clash between the supporters of the Awami League (AL) and BNP Mayor of Jamalpur's Sarishabari Municipality on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Asraf Fakir and Sultan Mia.

Our Khulna correspondent adds: Baton-wielding police clashed with BNP activists during a rally in Khulna city injuring several people, including a journalist, local BNP said.

The district BNP organised the rally in front of its office here as part of a nationwide programme to pressure the government to allow party chief Begum Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for better treatment. She is now receiving medical treatment in Dhaka's Evercare hospital for multiple health problems.

Police used batons to try to disperse the rally after it started at 12 noon, said Shamsuzzaman Chanchal, assistant office-secretary of Khulna BNP. He said police detained some of the leaders and members of the party.

Nazrul Islam Monju, president of city BNP said the party will not be silenced by such actions of overzealous police.

Monju said local police are not even heeding the home minister who said BNP can hold such rallies.

Our Narsingdi correspondent adds: BNP Joint Secretary General and Narsingdi district BNP president Khairul Kabir Khokon along with more than 100 leaders and activists was confined to the Chinishpur party office in Narsingdi.

The BNP leaders claimed Police cordoned off their party office and adjacent area around 4 pm when they were preparing to arrange a rally demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release for better treatment abroad.

Khairul Kabir Khokon told the media, "Police obstructed us at the BNP office in Chinishpur on Monday afternoon. They blocked the office and arrested seven of our workers."

However, Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Saheb Ali Pathan told the media, "BNP rally was held at the office. Additional police were deployed in front of the office for security reasons. However, we did not arrest anyone."

BNP leaders said when someone came out from the party office, police arrested him.









