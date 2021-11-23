Chairmen, mayors to serve as Zilla Parishad members

The chairmen of all Upazila Parishads and mayors of all municipalities across the country are being included as members of the Zilla Parishads (District Councils).

Incorporating the provision in the existing law, the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of 'Zilla Parishad (Amendment) Act, 2021' in its regular meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while others Cabinet members got connected from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcomes of the meeting while several ministers also talked on the issues.

In the meeting, the Cabinet also approved the draft of "Bangladesh Film Certification Act, 2021" in principle.

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam told media that at present, there is council of 21 elected members in all Zilla Parishads including a chairman, 15 members and five women members.

The members of the council are being elected by the general members of the council, who are elected representatives of various local government bodies.

"In the draft of amendment, it was proposed to increase the number and ensure a member and one-third women member in all upazilas as per the law. It would bring benefits for the large districts as every upazila will get a member as per the amended law," he added.

After passing the amended draft in the Jatiya Sangsad, the Zilla Parishad chairmen and members cannot hold posts after the five-year tenure on any excuse as per the amended draft.

"Zilla Parishad representatives will have to leave their posts on the expiry of their tenure. The government would appoint administrator to run the local body until formation of the next council," Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam said while briefing reporters.

He said the proposed law has been placed bringing similar changes as was done in the Local Government (Municipality) (Amended) Act 2021, which was also recently approved by the Cabinet as the representatives of some local bodies hang on to their posts even for 14 to 15 years on various excuses, particularly legal complexities.

As per the draft law, Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) would be observer members of Zilla Parishad, he said.









