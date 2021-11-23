Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chairmen, mayors to serve as Zilla Parishad members

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

The chairmen of all Upazila Parishads and mayors of all municipalities across the country are being included as members of the Zilla Parishads (District Councils).
Incorporating the provision in the existing law, the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of 'Zilla Parishad (Amendment) Act, 2021' in its regular meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while others Cabinet members got connected from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcomes of the meeting while several ministers also talked on the issues.
In the meeting, the Cabinet also approved the draft of "Bangladesh Film Certification Act, 2021" in principle.
Local Government Minister Tajul Islam told media that at present, there is council of 21 elected members in all Zilla Parishads including a chairman, 15 members and five women members.
The members of the council are being elected by the general members of the council, who are elected representatives of various local government bodies.
"In the draft of amendment, it was proposed to increase the number and ensure a member and one-third women member in all upazilas as per the law. It would bring benefits for the large districts as every upazila will get a member as per the amended law," he added.
After passing the amended draft in the Jatiya Sangsad, the Zilla Parishad chairmen and members cannot hold posts after the five-year tenure on any excuse as per the amended draft.
"Zilla Parishad representatives will have to leave their posts on the expiry of their tenure. The government would appoint administrator to run the local body until formation of the next council," Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam said while briefing reporters.
He said the proposed law has been placed bringing similar changes as was done in the Local Government (Municipality) (Amended) Act 2021, which was also recently approved by the Cabinet as the representatives of some local bodies hang on to their posts even for 14 to 15 years on various excuses, particularly legal complexities.
As per the draft law, Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) would be observer members of Zilla Parishad, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan shrug off late jitters to whitewash Bangladesh
China-ASEAN summit begins sans Myanmar   
Construction materials go beyond reach of common people
BNP to hand over memos to DCs tomorrow
UK PM’s special envoy arrives
Gazipur Mayor Jahangir may lose mayorship soon
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
2 more die of C-19, 264 new cases


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft