Three shot dead, 12 others injured in clashes in Cumilla, Munshiganj



Syed Md Sohel

Our Cumilla Correspondent reports two people, including a ward councillor, were shot dead and four others received bullet wounds after a group of miscreants fired on them in Cumilla district town on Monday.

The deceased are Councillor Syed Md Sohel, 45, of Ward No. 17, also the ward unit Awami League President and member Haripada Saha, 55.

Police and local sources said about seven to eight people led by Shah Alam and Sumon started firing at the councillor when he was holding a meeting at about 4:00pm with the party activists inside his office in Pathuriapara area in the town.

The councillor was shot three times while Haripada Saha was shot two times and four others received bullet injuries.

At that time, locals rescued the injured and took them to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where Sohail and Haripada Saha died. The other four people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Ward unit AL General Secretary Hanif Miah said Councillor Sohel had been opposing various criminal activities including drug dealing of Shah Alam.

"A group of terrorists led

by Shah Alam and Sumon carried out the attack due to previous enmity. The terrorists also vandalized the houses of several supporters of the councillor."

Kotwali Model Police OC Anwarul Azim said, "Two people, including the councillor were shot dead by the terrorists. We are continuing operation to arrest the terrorists involved in this incident." The situation in the area is normal, he added.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added a man has been killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in clashes between supporters of two chairman candidates of an upcoming Union Parishad (UP) election at Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district.

The incidents took place at Khaskandi and Chhoto Mollakandi areas under Charkewa union from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on Sunday.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28 where Awami League-backed candidate Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan and independent candidate Akhteruzzaman Jibon are nominated to contest for the chairman post.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, 48, of the area. Local sources said a tense situation has been prevailing in the area over the UP election.

As a sequel, the supporters of the independent candidate suddenly attacked the followers of the candidate of the 'Boat' symbol on Sunday night.

They opened fire, hurled crude bombs, and vandalised over 50 houses of the supporters of the AL candidate.

Hearing the sound of cocktail explosions, a man suffered cardiac arrest and died, police said. But the family members alleged that he was beaten to death.

Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital physician Dr Sohag said no injury marks were found on the deceased's body.

The reason behind the death would be known once the autopsy has been done, he added.

During the attack, several others were also injured, five by bullets--- Sharif, Saiful, Babu Hawlader, Monir and Ramjan-all AL supporters

Three of the wounded were sent to Dhaka in critical condition while the rest two were admitted to the hospital.

Regarding the matter, Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer in-Charge Abu Bakr said additional police force has been deployed in the area to thwart any escalation of the situation.

Our Narsingdi Corresponder writes Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Narsingdi's Raipura upazila Union Parishad (UP) chairman and his friend from Dhaka on Sunday night.

Detained Bansgari union parishad's newly-elect chairman Ratul Hassan Jakir and his friend Faisal Ahmed Sumon are accused in 10 to 15 cases, including murders.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB nabbed the duo from Dhaka along with arms and huge number of bullets.





At least three people including a Ward Councillor of Cumilla were killed and 12 others sustained bullet wounds in clashes in separate incidents in Cumilla City Corporation area and Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district on Monday.Our Cumilla Correspondent reports two people, including a ward councillor, were shot dead and four others received bullet wounds after a group of miscreants fired on them in Cumilla district town on Monday.The deceased are Councillor Syed Md Sohel, 45, of Ward No. 17, also the ward unit Awami League President and member Haripada Saha, 55.Police and local sources said about seven to eight people led by Shah Alam and Sumon started firing at the councillor when he was holding a meeting at about 4:00pm with the party activists inside his office in Pathuriapara area in the town.The councillor was shot three times while Haripada Saha was shot two times and four others received bullet injuries.At that time, locals rescued the injured and took them to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where Sohail and Haripada Saha died. The other four people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.The Ward unit AL General Secretary Hanif Miah said Councillor Sohel had been opposing various criminal activities including drug dealing of Shah Alam."A group of terrorists ledby Shah Alam and Sumon carried out the attack due to previous enmity. The terrorists also vandalized the houses of several supporters of the councillor."Kotwali Model Police OC Anwarul Azim said, "Two people, including the councillor were shot dead by the terrorists. We are continuing operation to arrest the terrorists involved in this incident." The situation in the area is normal, he added.Our Munshiganj Correspondent added a man has been killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in clashes between supporters of two chairman candidates of an upcoming Union Parishad (UP) election at Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district.The incidents took place at Khaskandi and Chhoto Mollakandi areas under Charkewa union from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on Sunday.The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28 where Awami League-backed candidate Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan and independent candidate Akhteruzzaman Jibon are nominated to contest for the chairman post.The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, 48, of the area. Local sources said a tense situation has been prevailing in the area over the UP election.As a sequel, the supporters of the independent candidate suddenly attacked the followers of the candidate of the 'Boat' symbol on Sunday night.They opened fire, hurled crude bombs, and vandalised over 50 houses of the supporters of the AL candidate.Hearing the sound of cocktail explosions, a man suffered cardiac arrest and died, police said. But the family members alleged that he was beaten to death.Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital physician Dr Sohag said no injury marks were found on the deceased's body.The reason behind the death would be known once the autopsy has been done, he added.During the attack, several others were also injured, five by bullets--- Sharif, Saiful, Babu Hawlader, Monir and Ramjan-all AL supportersThree of the wounded were sent to Dhaka in critical condition while the rest two were admitted to the hospital.Regarding the matter, Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer in-Charge Abu Bakr said additional police force has been deployed in the area to thwart any escalation of the situation.Our Narsingdi Corresponder writes Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Narsingdi's Raipura upazila Union Parishad (UP) chairman and his friend from Dhaka on Sunday night.Detained Bansgari union parishad's newly-elect chairman Ratul Hassan Jakir and his friend Faisal Ahmed Sumon are accused in 10 to 15 cases, including murders.Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB nabbed the duo from Dhaka along with arms and huge number of bullets.