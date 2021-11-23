

PM issues directive to return uplift activities to pre-Covid state

She gave this directive at the regular Cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The premier chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while others remained at the Secretariat.

"The Prime Minister asked the officials concerned to expedite the development works to bring those back to the previous situation as like as situation before the emergence of deadly pandemic Covid-19," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

He said that the premier also directed them (officials) to enhance their activities to reduce the backlogs if there is any, as two years have already gone and a Covid-19 protocol has already been developed in the country.

"She (Prime Minister) asked to minimize the backlogs (if any) rendered by the Covid-19 to take the growth rate to the previous position to progress it further again," said the Cabinet Secretary.

Replying to a query, he said all have been asked to perform better, including those who already did good jobs.

Answering to a query regarding Covid-19 transmission and restriction, Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "We have already held meetings with 32

districts and told them that there is no scope for relaxation. Everyone needs to be attentive and careful about maintaining social distance."

Mentioning that already around 9 crore people have been vaccinated, the cabinet secretary said, "Two to two and a half crore vaccines will be given every month by next February."

In this connection, he said, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has given approval to procure around 9.50 crore syringes from abroad as the local production is not sufficient for this job. -BSS





