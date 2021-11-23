Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM issues directive to return uplift activities to pre-Covid state

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

PM issues directive to return uplift activities to pre-Covid state

PM issues directive to return uplift activities to pre-Covid state

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the officials concerned to bring the development activities back to normalcy like in the situation before the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
She gave this directive at the regular Cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat.
The premier chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while others remained at the Secretariat.
 "The Prime Minister asked the officials concerned to expedite the development works to bring those back to the previous situation as like as situation before the emergence of deadly pandemic Covid-19," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.
He said that the premier also directed them (officials) to enhance their activities to reduce the backlogs if there is any, as two years have already gone and a Covid-19 protocol has already been developed in the country.
 "She (Prime Minister) asked to minimize the backlogs (if any) rendered by the Covid-19 to take the growth rate to the previous position to progress it further again," said the Cabinet Secretary.
 Replying to a query, he said all have been asked to perform better, including those who already did good jobs.
 Answering to a query regarding Covid-19 transmission and restriction, Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "We have already held meetings with 32
districts and told them that there is no scope for relaxation. Everyone needs to be attentive and careful about maintaining social distance."
Mentioning that already around 9 crore people have been vaccinated, the cabinet secretary said, "Two to two and a half crore vaccines will be given every month by next February."
 In this connection, he said, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has given approval to procure around 9.50 crore syringes from abroad as the local production is not sufficient for this job.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan shrug off late jitters to whitewash Bangladesh
China-ASEAN summit begins sans Myanmar   
Construction materials go beyond reach of common people
BNP to hand over memos to DCs tomorrow
UK PM’s special envoy arrives
Gazipur Mayor Jahangir may lose mayorship soon
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
2 more die of C-19, 264 new cases


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft