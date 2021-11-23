Two-day income tax fair begins at DU

A two-day long income tax fair started on Monday on the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies of the Dhaka University.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the fair in the morning as the chief guest.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said that all the teachers, officers and employees of the university will be able to easily submit their income tax returns and receive related services in this fair.

The VC hoped that as dignified citizens, everyone would pay taxes on their own initiative and make tax payment activities a culture for the development of the country.

Among others, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, Prof Md Abdul Moin, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar along with teachers and officials of the university and officials of the NBR were present.