Padma Bridge to be open for public by June next yr

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge (PMD) will be opened for public by June 30 next year.

Around 94.25 percent of the bridge's work and 84.25pc of river training work have already been completed, according to a statement submitted to the cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

According to the report, overall progress of the bridge construction work is 87.25pc.

While briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam gave the information following the annual progress report of development works of the ministries and division of the government.

The double-decker Padma Bridge is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority at the cost of around Tk 30,193 crores. The roadway will be on the top of the bridge while the railway at the bottom.

A total of 2,917 road slabs have been installed on the 6.15-km-long bridge. The roadway will be up to 22 meters long and 2 to 2.15 meters wide.

Work on paving the road with asphalt is now ongoing. The China Major Bridge Engineering Company (CMBEC) is constructing the bridge as appointed contractor. On June 20 this year, railway slabs were installed on the main bridge.

With the launch of the bridge, communications with 21 districts in the south will be easier. In December 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction of the main bridge.

When the project was initiated in 2007, the estimated cost was projected at only Tk 10,162 crores. The initial target of completing construction work was set in 2015.

The tenure of the project was extended thrice later.

According to the annual progress report, increasing by 23.57pc, the country's annual revenue collection stood at Tk 3,28,582 crore in the last fiscal year of 2020-21 ending on June 30 this year.



