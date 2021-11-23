Video
Students, tourists suffer as transport  on strike in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

All transport in the Sylhet Division has been suspended to demand the withdrawal of cases against transport workers and an end to 'police harassment' on the roads.
No long and short distance buses ran on Monday morning due to a strike called by the Sylhet Divisional Committee of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation (BRTWF). Freight services have also been halted. The committee made the decision at an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon.
SSC examinees and tourists visiting Sylhet are suffering due to the sudden suspension of vehicle service.
Abu Sarkar, acting president of the Sylhet Divisional Committee of BRTWF, said they had given a memorandum to Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury and several departments of the administration to implement a five-point list of demands by transport workers by Nov 21.
Strikes have been called across the division as no action has been taken even after the deadline has passed. No transport would move in the Sylhet Division until the demands are met, he said.
Transport workers have also called for a fair and proper triennial election of Sylhet Regional Auto-tempo and Auto Rickshaw Driver Workers' Alliance, the scrapping of the current committee which was 'elected in a farcical, uncontested manner', the refund of cash collected as nomination fees and the suspension of the deputy director of the Sylhet Regional Labour Department.  
The five demands include the withdrawal of cases against Sylhet district bus, minibus, coach-microbus worker leaders, the cessation of all kinds of harassment against ordinary workers by Sylhet traffic police and highway police, an end to the collection of tolls at Sherpur Bridge, Sheola Bridge, Lamakazi Bridge and Fenchuganj Bridge, and making parking arrangements for all vehicles including cars, microbuses, three-wheelers, and CNG-powered autorickshaws at various locations in the city, including Chauhatta.
    -bdnews24.com


