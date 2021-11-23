Cabinet approves President’s draft JS speech on Nov 24

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft speech of President Md Abdul Hamid to be delivered in the 15th session of the 11th Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) on November 24 on the occasion of 50 years of the country's Independence.

The approval was given at a virtual meeting of the Cabinet held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban while others got connected from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

"The President will deliver the speech in Parliament on November 24 during a special discussion on the occasion of 50 years of the country's Independence. The Cabinet today approved the speech," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

As part of the yearlong celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence, the special discussion will be held on November 24 and 25.











