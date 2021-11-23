Video
Home Back Page

Rape Threat To Student

Bus driver, assistant on one-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Court Correspondent

Students demonstrate on the street at Mohammadpur in the capital on Sunday demanding arrangement for their ride at half the usual fare as students concession. photo : Observer

Alleged rape threat givers to a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Thikana Paribahan bus's driver Rubel and his assistant Mehedi Hasan were placed on a one-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order on Monday after Chawk Bazar police Sub Inspector Krishnapada Majumder produced the duo before the court with a seven- day remand plea.
Advocate Firoj Mollah appeared for the accused bus driver and his assistant and prayed to the court for granting bail, which was rejected.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion on Sunday arrested the driver of a Thikana Paribahan bus and his assistant at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj. The student was harassed on Saturday morning while she was coming to the college by bus. The student had demanded ride for half the fare as student's concession in public transport.
"The driver and his assistant behaved rudely with students who did not want to pay extra. When a female student refused, there was an altercation, the assistant uttered abusive words and acted indecently in the bus, even when the girl was being dropped off," said a RAB official. After the incident, protests triggered among the general students in the country.
Protesting students of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College prepared to bring out a procession from the campus at 9:00am on Sunday. But police took position at the college gate earlier. Later, several hundred students of Dhaka College, Sheikh Borhanuddin Postgraduate College, Government Titumir College, Tejgaon College and other educational students went to the Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College. After scuffles and altercation with the police, the gates were opened. Then several hundred students took position at Bakshibazar intersection.
The driver and the assistant also admitted that they took extra fares from passengers as they were under pressure from the owner to earn more than Tk 3,000 a day.
Father of the victim filed a case with the Chawk Bazar Police Station on Sunday.


