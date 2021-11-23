Dengue 89 more land in hospital

Eighty-nine people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 75 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 14 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 26,542 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 22. Among them, 25,938 patients have returned home after recovery.

The number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 506. Of them, 388 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 118 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.









