Fakhrul to meet journos today

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will exchange views with journalists on Tuesday over the country's overall political situation.

He will also talk about their party chairperson's Khaleda Zia's health condition and the party's plan to intensify the ongoing movement seeking her treatment abroad, the BNP chief's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB on Monday.

He said the meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30pm at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Sayrul said Fakhrul is likely to seek the opinions of journalists about their party's next course of action ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

He said the BNP secretary general will also take the opinions of the journalists about their movement demanding Khaleda be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment. -UNB







