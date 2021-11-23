Transgender people gets C-19 vaccine in Ctg 





Covid-19 vaccination for students begins at Premier University (PU) in Chattogram on Monday. Advisor of the Public Health Department Dr Selim Akhter Chowdhury inaugurates the programme while Premier University Board of Trustees Member Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury, Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Sociology Prof Dr Mohit Ul Alam, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Science Prof Dr Tawfiq Saeed, Registrar Khurshtir Rahman, Medical Officer Dr Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, EPI Technician Mrinal Das and Health Assistants were present . photo: observer

Covid-19 vaccination was conducted among the transgender people at Chattogram Civil Surgeon conference room this noon.

Divisional health director Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir inaugurated the program as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that we have also been able to bring the third gender population under the vaccine side by side general people. In this way, other sections of the backward people in society will also be brought under the vaccine, he added. -BSS