Transgender people gets C-19 vaccine in Ctg
CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: For the first time, Chattogram Health Department brought the transgender people under immunization program.
Covid-19 vaccination was conducted among the transgender people at Chattogram Civil Surgeon conference room this noon.
Divisional health director Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir inaugurated the program as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that we have also been able to bring the third gender population under the vaccine side by side general people. In this way, other sections of the backward people in society will also be brought under the vaccine, he added. -BSS