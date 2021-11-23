|
Air Force chief leaves for USA
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan along with his spouse and three entourage members left on Monday for the USA on a nine-day official visit at an invitation of the US government.
During the visit, the chief of air staff will call on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr, Acting Director of Defence Security Co-operation Agency Jedidiah P. Royal, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and South-East Asia General Broen and Lindsey W. Ford and representatives of Political-Military Affairs/Regional Security of Arms Transfers of the Department of State. -BSS