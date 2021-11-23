

Chairman of Association of Social Transformation Enabling Projects and Organizations (STEPs) Dr. Hasan Imam paid a courtesy call on Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman at the latter's office on Monday and handed over a cheque for Tk. 20 lac as donation in observance of DU Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence. DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr A S M Maksud Kamal, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker and Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman were present on this occasion. photo: observer