Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:06 AM
CUET teachers on world’s top research scientists list

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

CUET teachers on world’s top research scientists list

CUET teachers on world’s top research scientists list

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: Stanford University of United States has recently published a list of the world's top 2 percent research scientists based on Elsevier's publication of the world's top research scientists.
Dr Muhammad Mostafa Kamal Bhuiyan, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Dr Mohammad Iqbal Hasan Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CUET have been included in the list of top research scientists.
Dr Bhuiyan obtained his BSc in Mechanical Engineering from CUET in 2003 and he obtained his Post Graduate (MSc) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 2008.
He also earned a PhD in 2017 from the School of Engineering and Technology at the University of Central Queensland, Australia, as a second-generation biodiesel, especially renewable energy, as an alternative fuel to diesel engines.
His research interests include increasing heat transfer, thermal-liquid, renewable energy, alternative fuels and energy conversion.
On the other hand, Dr Sarkar has obtained EBSC and MSc engineering degrees from CUET. He also received his PhD in 2018 from Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia.
His research topics are mainly data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cyber security analytics. Dr Sarkar research work has been published in various reputed journals and conferences of Elsevier, Springer, ACM, IEEE.


