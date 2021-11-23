Public hospitals expensive for the public

It is disturbing to note that only three percent of patients reportedly receive medication from government hospitals, and a mere 14.9 per cent are screened. Moreover, most patients have to buy medicines from private pharmacies and get tested at outside diagnostic centres while the cost turns too high for most treatment seekers at state-run hospitals. Due to inadequate primary health care arrangement from the government's end at village level and also in some urban areas, patients are forced to seek services from private hospitals.



However, our public hospitals' expenditure scenario was recently revealed in a research report titled "Disseminations on Pathways to Reduce Household Out-of-Pocket Expenditure", which was presented at a conference organized by the Health Economics Unit at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.



Combining both our public and private healthcare sectors under one, rising healthcare costs have become a major cause of pushing our people deeper into poverty. And since most of our public hospitals are ill-equipped, majority of health tests are carried outside, thus ordinary patients are forced to squeeze out whatever left in their pockets before starting borrowing even more. Facts and research studies paint even a grim scenario.



According to a 2015 study by the health ministry, out-of-pocket (OOP) health expenditure in Bangladesh is as high as 67 percent of the total healthcare cost-the global average is only 32 percent-and is also the highest in South and Southeast Asia. Another study by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research found that OOP expenditures push four to five million people in the country into poverty every year.



Concurrently, thanks to the overall good health of our population. This is evidenced by reductions in infant and child mortality rates, increased vaccination rates, increased availability of birth control, and reduction in cholera prevalence and improved arsenic prevention. Over the past 20 years health care availability has increased but so has the cost of treatment. That said - corruption and poor healthcare management in public hospitals and lack of regulations in the private hospitals are the two areas that need serious attention.



The Covid-19 pandemic has practically ripped apart the pockets of our ordinary patients, and now it is time the government seriously considers the need for a public policy response - which at a minimum should include a national health insurance scheme as a matter of urgency. In general, health authorities concerned must adopt measures that can give some relief to ordinary patients, and especially the low income segment that is being overwhelmed by increasing medical costs.