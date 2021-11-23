Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Public hospitals expensive for the public

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

It is disturbing to note that only three percent of patients reportedly receive medication from government hospitals, and a mere 14.9 per cent are screened. Moreover, most patients have to buy medicines from private pharmacies and get tested at outside diagnostic centres while the cost turns too high for most treatment seekers at state-run hospitals. Due to inadequate primary health care arrangement from the government's end at village level and also in some urban areas, patients are forced to seek services from private hospitals.

However, our public hospitals' expenditure scenario was recently revealed in a research report titled "Disseminations on Pathways to Reduce Household Out-of-Pocket Expenditure", which was presented at a conference organized by the Health Economics Unit at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Combining both our public and private healthcare sectors under one, rising healthcare costs have become a major cause of pushing our people deeper into poverty. And since most of our public hospitals are ill-equipped, majority of health tests are carried outside, thus ordinary patients are forced to squeeze out whatever left in their pockets before starting borrowing even more. Facts and research studies paint even a grim scenario.

According to a 2015 study by the health ministry, out-of-pocket (OOP) health expenditure in Bangladesh is as high as 67 percent of the total healthcare cost-the global average is only 32 percent-and is also the highest in South and Southeast Asia. Another study by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research found that OOP expenditures push four to five million people in the country into poverty every year.

Concurrently, thanks to the overall good health of our population. This is evidenced by reductions in infant and child mortality rates, increased vaccination rates, increased availability of birth control, and reduction in cholera prevalence and improved arsenic prevention. Over the past 20 years health care availability has increased but so has the cost of treatment. That said - corruption and poor healthcare management in public hospitals and lack of regulations in the private hospitals are the two areas that need serious attention.

The Covid-19 pandemic has practically ripped apart the pockets of our ordinary patients, and now it is time the government seriously considers the need for a public policy response - which at a minimum should include a national health insurance scheme as a matter of urgency. In general, health authorities concerned must adopt measures that can give some relief to ordinary patients, and especially the low income segment that is being overwhelmed by increasing medical costs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Public hospitals expensive for the public
Rise in female employment can add more in GDP
RAJUK’s ‘Blue Network’: Time-relevant transport system
Myanmar must comply with new UN resolution
Fire incidents lurk behind unplanned urbanisation
Heated price of winter vegetables
Greed for a quick buck turning our medical staffs inhuman
Climate deal struck, promises only remain on paper


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft