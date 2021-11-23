Protect canals and reservoirs in Savar

Dear Sir

Savar is a densely populated industrial area near Dhaka on the banks of the river Bangshi. It is basically a garment-centric industrial area. A large number of small and large garment factories have sprung up here. Besides, the leather industry, shifted from Hazaribagh in Dhaka, is also located in Savar.



Due to the existence of garment and leather factories, the small canals and reservoirs scattered around Bangshi and Dhaleshwari rivers near Savar are constantly being polluted by the chemical mixed water emitted from these factories. These rivers, canals and reservoirs are losing their diversity due to the oppression of the riverine occupiers on the one hand and the chemical mixed water and waste emitted from the factories on the other. In such a situation, the High Court has recently directed to take measures to prevent pollution including protection of Bagail, Dholai and Pakuria beels and Karnapara canal in Savar upazila. The court said most of the factories in the area do not have their own ETP or waste treatment plant. Some factories do not even have environmental clearance. Due to the use of river water, many people are getting infected with various diseases including skin diseases.



Therefore, it is very important for the concerned authorities to take strict action against the polluting factories including protection of the mentioned rivers, canals and reservoirs.



Monirul Haque Rony

Jhikargachha, Jashore