COP26: The growing energy demand of Bangladesh and climate change politics

If more than a thousand coal-fired power plants did not play a part in power generation for Chinese industry, China's rise would not be realised. However, the US is the second largest coal exporter to China. In recent years, China has boosted its coal import from the USA. There is a strong energy-trade dependency between these two nations. Then, there is the concern for environment and climate change due to coal-based power plants.



Almost all environment protection agencies and climate change scientists of the developed world jointly voiced against environmental disasters looming for climate change, specially the rise in temperature due to the emission ofCO2, methane and other gases. Despite the fact that highly industrialised countries acknowledge their role in global climate change, they frequently offer meaningless commitments and muddled tactics rather than pursuing a clear path to address the issue.



Despite the fact that the previous US president Donald Trump labelled climate change "mythical," "nonexistent," or "an expensive hoax," Bangladesh, as a coastal country, is witnessing the destructive impacts of climate change on a daily basis. A number of government and non-government organizations have been playing a leading role in preparing coastal people to become climate resilient. To Bangladesh, the impacts of climate change are real not ''mythical'' or ''hoax''.



It is believed that coal is the single biggest contributor to climate change. In this context, at least 40 countries made new promises to phase out coal power at COP26 Coal Pledge. The number of countries pledging to phase out coal now stands at 77, despite the fact that the largest number of coal-fired power plant owners, such as China, the United States, and India, declined to sign. Furthermore, the US appears to be interested in developing cooperative relations with China in some areas while enforcing coercion in others like in a separate declaration at COP26, China and the US agreed to collaborate in climate change issue including in areas such as carbon capture technology, green energy and economy, deforestation prevention, and greenhouse gas emissions.



Bangladesh did not sign the Coal Pledge, following India's lead, due to increased electricity need for continuing infrastructure construction and industry consumption. It was a pragmatic decision not to dance to the tune of global climate change opinion makers, instead focusing on Bangladesh's own energy needs. However, Bangladesh has a clear intent to replace the coal-fired power plant projects.



It was reported on 1 November 2021 in almost all dailies of Bangladesh that the country cancelled 10 coal-based power plants to address the climate change issue citing Prime Minister's speech of the 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). According to media report, those coal-based power plants represent USD 12 billion in foreign investment, albeit it is unclear how the lost foreign investment will be reimbursed or how ready we are to accept new technologies in the power production area.



In a webinar organized by Centre for Policy Dialogue in August last year, minister of power, energy and mineral resources, Nasrul Hamid hinted that Bangladesh would review all but three of 29 planned coal plants. He underlined government's plan for a paradigm shift in energy generation. The government has been opting for building Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals to import gas for replacing the coal based power generation systems. Already, some LNG power plants are established and some are under construction. However, to realise the mega plan to generate 60,000 MW electricity by 2041, the government initiated to build more than 50 power plants including coal based ones.



Now, cancelling coal based projects, the mega plan needs to be revised with the aim to establish more LNG based power plants in the country. But, does Bangladesh have the necessary infrastructures to export and produce LNG? In August 2018, Bangladesh entered the LNG era, importing LNG from Qatar to meet domestic energy consumption. Bangladesh now buys LNG from Qatar and Oman. Presently, Bangladesh can produce 600 million cubic feet (mmcf) LNG per day. In order to replace coal-fired power plants, Bangladesh will need more LNG power plants with an easy access to importing and producing LNG, which are capital intensive.



Coal-fired power plants are simple to set up and produce electricity at a low cost. On the one hand, replacing coal-fired power plants with LNG power plants will be costly, and it will be a distraction from achieving the mega plan of generating 60,000 MW of electricity by 2041. On the other hand, the unit price of electricity will be high, putting further financial strain on customers.



In this regard, prior to increasing LNG imports, the possible growth of renewable energy-based power plants and their constraints, as well as the prospective capacity enhancement for nuclear power and its cost, must be considered. A well-balanced energy mix, ranging from building more nuclear power plants to harnessing marine tidal energy, should benefit the country and improve energy security. On the practical ground, the government must ensure seamless and affordable power supply for all its citizens.

The writer is a geopolitical

analyst and strategic

thinker at geopolits.com.













