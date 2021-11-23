

History and prospects of cherry tomatoes in Bangladesh



Cherry tomatoes contain 1.5 times the normal range of ascorbic acid and 9 times the normal lycopene content of common tomato types.The content of free amino acids such as glutamic acid, ?-aminobutyric acid, glutamine and aspartic acid in dried tomato is about 2-2.5% of total dry matter. According to some scientific studies, cherry tomatoes are classified as the highest lycopene content than other lycopene-rich foods such as watermelon, pink grapefruit, pink guava, and papaya.



Lycopene is a lipophilic carotenoid hydrocarbon pigment. It was first observed in tomatoes. It is considered as the most effective free radical scavenger among all carotenoids. It can protect the DNA, lipids and other macromolecules from damage. Lycopene has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic and cardioprotective properties. Thus, it has beneficial role against some chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Lycopene reduces the risk of heart attack.



Although, there is no separate record of cherry tomato production in the statistical databases but, the total tomato production globally is 243 million metric ton but, in Bangladesh its only0.38 million metric ton. Considering the importance of tomato across the globe, around 10,000 cultivars have been developed to improve their flavour, nutrition and appearances.



Global history of cherry tomatoes and Bangladesh's story:

The cherry tomatoes were cultivated in Incas and Aztecs of Mexico in 700 A.D. The word tomato was derived from "tomatl", an Aztec word. Meanwhile, the Israeli scientists were claimed over the last couple of decades that they were invented cherry tomatoes but their claim was falsified by Anna Wexler, a scientist from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). According to her, the first direct written evidence of cherry tomato was existed in 1623 in Pinax theatric botanici ("Illustrated exposition of plants") by a Swiss botanist named Caspar Bauhim.



Factually, the modern cultivars of cherry tomatoes have been developed by the Israeli scientists. The commercial exploitation and popularization of cherry tomatoes was led by the Marks & Spencer, a British chain retailer in 1970s. Before that period, these fruits were used to garnish the dish but not for eaten. After 1970s, the Israeli scientists bred the seed to develop some uniform sized, tasty and sweeter cherry tomatoes with long shelf lives. It became popular in Western meals after 1980s.



In Bangladesh, the story of cherry tomato initiation was just decades ago when BARI Cherry Tomato (Jhumka) first released in 1999. However, it was not commercially cultivated. Commercial exploitation of cherry tomatoes has begun with the rise of superstores during 2010-15.



Future prospects of cherry tomatoes in Bangladesh:

The current retail shops in Bangladesh are mostly traditional mom-and-pop shop (In Bengali Mudir Dokan). Yet, with the increase of GDP rate (currently 6.4%) and per capita income (around USD $2500), the people from the middle and affluent classes are now changing their purchasing and feeding habits. They want a hassle-free, spacious, and hygienic environment to buy their product. Therefore, the need for supershops and chain shops is increasing. Since the inception of the first supershop 'Agora' by Rahimafrooz in 2001, the present statistics of super shops indicate their burgeoning in Bangladesh. Truly, these supershops popularize the cherry tomatoes in Bangladesh. Optimistically, over the next decades, the demand for cherry tomatoes will be boosted up because of rapid rise of superstores in our country.



The demand for cherry tomatoes is increasing nowadays. Hence, contemporary research work is going on to develop new cheery varieties extensively adaptable to our environment. Consequently, new cherry tomato varieties so far developed in Bangladesh are Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI)'s BARI cherry tomato-11 (Jhumka), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU)'s BU Cherry Tomato-1 to 5, Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA)'s BINA Cherry Tomato-10 and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University's yellow coloured Golden Purna. Among the private seed companies, Lal Teer is selling only negligible amount of seeds. The future scope of the seed business is remarkable for this crop.



The summer season is not suitable for tomato cultivation in Bangladesh. But, there is heightened demand for this fruit during the off-season. Similar to the development process of conventional summer tomatoes, researchers can work on developing summer cherry tomatoes too.



Although some pathogens such as Aspergillusniger, Botrytis cinerea, Alternariaalternataand Rhizopusstoloniferare causing some post-harvest diseases but, the pest and disease infestation of cherry tomatoes are comparatively lower than that of conventional tomatoes. The yield of this fruit (140 ton per hectare) is higher (approximately 40%) than the conventional tomatoes. As a result, farmers can be benefited more from this crop.



Like the developed countries, cherry tomatoes could be displayed as fresh-cut vegetable trays to sell in the superstores. Cherry tomatoes are widely used to garnish the food dish andit can also beused as a starter. According to the current scientific articles, food-derived antioxidants are the potential natural sources which are acted against COVID-19. As cherry tomatoes are rich in lycopene- one of the most powerful natural antioxidants. Therefore, this fruit should be included in our dietary list to boost up our immunity against SARS?CoV?2 as well as other infectious diseases.



To sum up, cherry tomatoes should no longer be treated as western food in Bangladesh. The size, shape, taste, and flavor of this fruit are exceptionally better than traditional fruits that uplift the demand of this fruit in our country. The fresh consumption of this fruit during the morning, afternoon or evening break makes us refreshing. We should advocate this fruit to be acceptable to people from all walks of life. Thus the Government should also take special initiatives to extend cherry tomatoes in Bangladesh.

Dr Md Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Associate Professor,

BSMRAU, Gazipur





