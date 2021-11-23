Can the Middle East become a theatre for strategic China-US cooperation?

As tensions between the United States and China in their competition for global supremacy continue to play out in Asia, regional changes in the Middle East have created an opening for much-needed cooperation rather than confrontation between the two. This cooperation is of particular importance for "middle countries" in the region balancing competing regional and global interests and increasingly being stuck between the Sino-US divide.



With Iranian nuclear negotiations set to resume on November 29, the two nations best positioned to promote--or inhibit--stability in the Middle East are on starkly different trajectories in terms of their geostrategic priorities at this critical diplomatic juncture for the region. The chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan exacerbated the perception that the US is pursuing a diminishing presence in the Middle East with the extent and durability of Washington's security commitments in the region in question.



Conversely, Beijing's recent increased focus on the Middle East is palpable. China's influence, seeded during the Arab spring in 2011 and reinforced by the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, has made it the largest and most sought-after investor in the region. Since launching the Belt and Road Initiative, China has pumped at least US$123 billion into the Middle East in related project financing, two-way trade has grown to nearly US$250 billion, and additional advancements have been made in the form of strategic partnerships combining infrastructure and technology. China's Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy has also been welcomed in the region.



As tensions between Washington and Beijing intensify, this surging Chinese-Middle East economic partnership has been a growing irritant to the US. American officials have expressed significant concerns over vast Chinese investment in Israeli infrastructure and technology. Israel has signalled to the US that it is listening, moving its recently established foreign investment vetting committee to the National Security Council, directly under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's control. Nevertheless, Israel, feeling heat from Beijing, is also showing that it will maintain its strategic independence.



Similarly, relations between Washington and its long-time partners in the Gulf have been strained due to American disapproval of the extensive 5G roll-outs by Huawei in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, as ambitious Gulf leaders no longer look to China only as a buyer of their oil but also to Chinese technology to modernise their nations. Two paths are emerging for the broader US-China relationship pertaining to the Middle East. One is that the region could evolve into another playing field for bitter competition, with the US confronting China and demanding that its regional allies choose sides.



This will in turn be followed by a similar approach from Beijing, leading to the zero-sum-game mentality shaping much of the Sino-US competition today. However, this is not the only option. Shared geostrategic interests such as nuclear non-proliferation, economic stability and climate change could make the Middle Eastern theatre one of managed strategic cooperation in the face of broader global competition.



Multilateral cooperation would allow China to maintain its perceived neutrality while showcasing an ability to be a credible global power broker. For the US, this would convey to China that it can cooperate on issues of mutual interest and to its regional allies that it is not disengaging from the region. Importantly, a less-hostile environment in the Middle East could be helpful in defusing growing tensions in Asia, while also proving pivotal in bringing Iran back to the negotiating table.



A reshaping of the American and Chinese trajectory in the Middle East towards strategic cooperation is not without challenge. Increasingly disconnected from the West, China feels relatively comfortable in the Middle East. It is using its relationship with Iran on the one hand and with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States on the other to create leverage vis--vis the US. The US, meanwhile, is struggling to balance traditional regional interests with a changing list of priorities and an almost universal conviction in Washington that efforts should be primarily focused on China and the rest of Asia.



Despite these substantial roadblocks, and the temptation of tit-for-tat knee-jerk reactions, a window does exist for cooperation. In the Middle Eastern theatre, a proactive approach from "middle countries" such as Israel and in the Gulf, particularly in the wake of the Abraham Accords, will be essential in driving this. Multinational groupings should be designed to bring US and Chinese officials to the table with discussions focusing on regional stability post-Afghanistan, management of the Iran nuclear issue and addressing regional challenges such as food security and climate change.



Demilitarisation of the superpower competition is an urgent global priority. Strategic Sino-US cooperation in the Middle East, one of the world's most flammable regions, provides an opportunity to help steer this competition away from global conflict.



Dr Gedaliah Afterman is head of the Asia Policy Programme at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy, Reichman University (Israel).

David Robbins is a contributor

to the Asia Policy Programme

at the Abba Eban Institute

Source: scmp.com













