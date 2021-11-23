Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Three more die, 10 more infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 22: Three more people died of and 10 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
A total of 10 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,240 in the division. Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, two in Joypurhat and Pabna each, and one in Naogaon, Natore and Bogura districts each.
A total of 1,679 people have died of the virus in the   division.
Of them, 685 were from Bogura, 322 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 95,650 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with six new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, three more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus             symptoms.
Of the deceased, each was from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts.
Some 30 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.



