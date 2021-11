The Armed Forces Day was observed in Bogura







The Armed Forces Day was observed in Bogura on Sunday like elsewhere in the country. A programme was organized in Bogura Cantonment in honour of the Liberation War martyrs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces to mark the day. Lawmakers Habibur Rahman and Shahdara Mannan, GOC 11 Padatik Division and Area Commander Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, Bogura DC Ziaul Haque and SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti were also present at that time. photo: observer