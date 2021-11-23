Video
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Rajshahi, in two days.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Two garment workers have been crushed under a train in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jasmine, 42, wife of Kabir Hossain of Bhadgati area, and Shahinur, 25, wife of Kamrul Islam of Boronagar area under Kaliganj Municipality. Both of them worked in Rifat Garments under Hamim Group.
Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Surma Express Train from Sylhet hit the women in Khanjana area adjacent to Arikhola Station on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet Railway Line in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Emayedul Zihadi confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi College was crushed under a train near the faculty of Fine Arts of Rajshahi University in the city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asadul Islam, 24, son of Mukul Hossain of Mushroil area of the city. He was a student of honours third year of the college.
Eyewitnesses said a Chilahati-bound Barendra Express train ran over Asadul at around 3pm while he was crossing a rail line adjacent to the faculty of the Fine Arts of the university.
Police, however, suspect that the student might have committed suicide.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandrima Police Station (PS) Emran Hossain said on information, police recovered the body and brought it to the PS.
Investigation is going on in this connection, the OC added.






