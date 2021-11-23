Video
Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolboy were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Gopalganj and Habiganj, in two days.
BOGURA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Soleman Mandol, was a resident of Dighalkandi Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10am while he was irrigating his cropland nearby the house, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rafiqul was rushed to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Local Union Parishad Member Moniruzzaman Babu confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A schoolboy was electrocuted and his mother received injuries in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Raju Sheikh, 14, son of Shakayet Sheikh, a resident of Bedgram Village in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Hazi Nader Ali Sadeq Ali High School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Raju Sheikh came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was catching fish in a pond nearby the house, which left him critically injured.
His mother Mili Begum, 35, also received injuries as she tried to rescue him.
Later, locals rescued them and took to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Raju dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Sanjib Kumar Dhar confirmed the incident.
HABIGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Parimal Sarker, 32, son of Promod Sarker, a resident of Bajra Village under Bulla Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Parimal came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10am while he was working on the roof of his house, which left him critically injured.
Injured Parimal was rushed to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The officer-in-charge of Madhabpur Police Station confirmed the incident.



