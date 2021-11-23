Video
Home Countryside

Five Raipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 22: Five local leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were expelled in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday for participating in union parishad (UP) polls as rebel candidates.
The expelled leaders are: Upazila Unit AL Joint Secretary Dulal Hawlader, Charpata Union AL member and incumbent UP Chairman Korshed Alam, Keroa Union AL member Billal Hossain Babul Patwary, Dakhshin Charbangshi Union AL President Abdur Rashid Mollah, and Dakhshin Charababil Union AL member Abu Taher Munshi.
The expulsion order was signed by Raipur Upazila Unit AL President Principal Mamun-ar-Rashid and General Secretary Ismail Khokon.
They were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen, said expulsion letter.
Later, they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline, the later added.


Five Raipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
