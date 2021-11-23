Four people found dead in four districts

Four people including an SSC candidate have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bogura and Pabna, in two days.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a girl from a rubber garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Sunday noon, two days after she went missing.

The deceased was identified as Mina Begum, 14, daughter of Maynu Mia. She was a fourth grader at a local madrasa.

The deceased's brother Abul Hossain said Mina went to Shamserganj Bazar on Friday morning to buy some necessaries but did not return the house till then.

Later, locals spotted her body at Rupaichora Rubber Garden on Sunday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

According to police, details of the death could be known upon receiving the autopsy report.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman in the city on Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25 to 26, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body under the Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat (Dapdapia) Bridge in the city in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7:30pm and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the body.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of an SSC candidate from the Bengali River in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, 20 hours after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Ainul Islam, 16, son of Abul, a resident of Sonakiya Village in the upazila. He appeared the SSC examination this year from Boyra High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatala PS Razaul Karim Reza said Ainul went missing in the Bangali River at around 1pm on Saturday while he along with his friends taking bath in it.

Being informed, divers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the body at around 9am on Sunday after a hectic search.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members after autopsy, the OC added.

PABNA: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from an orchard under Ataikula PS in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Koushik Hossain, 14, son of Harun-or-Rashid, a resident of Gangohati Village under the PS. He was a seventh grader at Miapur Hazi Jasim Uddin High School.

The deceased's family sources said Koushik went out of the house early Saturday. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body at an orchard in Gangohati area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the schoolboy was murdered.









