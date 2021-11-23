Two teenage girls ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two teenage girls including an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Barishal, on Sunday.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A teenage girl from Ethnic community reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Marina, 14, daughter of late Jakaria Jharka, a resident of Somnagar Bazar Kuthi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Marina went to a mango orchard of a neighbouring house at night while her family members were unaware of it. She committed suicide there by hanging herself from a tree there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: An SSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Munni Akhter, 15, daughter of Khalil Hawlader and Monwara Begum. She was an SSC examinee from Ishwar Narayan High School this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Munni lived in her maternal grandparents' house in Ward No. 1 under Dehergati Union in the upazila as her parents got divorced and mother lives in Lebanon for work purpose.

However, Munni hanged herself with a scarf from a tree nearby the house at early hours.

Her grandfather Ingul Ali Khan spotted the body of Munni hanging from a mango tree at around 5am.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7:30am and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

According to police and the deceased's family, Munni had been participating the SSC examination at Madhabpasha Chandradwip High School and College Centre this year. She became 30 minutes late to attend the first exam. It is primarily assumed that she committed suicide out of frustration over the exam.

Babuganj PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.









