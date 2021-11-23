Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Roadside waste makes city life miserable in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the garbage on the Bilsihmla to Kashiadanga Road in Rajshahi. photo: observer

The photo shows the garbage on the Bilsihmla to Kashiadanga Road in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Nov 22: A city road ranging from closed court station gate of Bilsihmla to Kashiadanga in the district has been filthy. Waste piled on the road is spreading harmful smell around. Local environment is threatened.
According to field sources, household waste of surrounding areas is dumped along the roadsides. Due to stinky odour, people cannot pass through the area without covering their noses.
Waste of hotels in the city is also piled along the roadsides. In day time, these piled rubbishes are scattered by birds, chickens, goats and dogs.
Waste is also being dumped along other roadsides in the city. Makeshift garbage dumps have grown in areas like C&B Crossing, Madrasa ground, Otijjya Chattar, Upahar Cinema Hall road, Kazla, Shiril, and back side of RDA market.
Cleaners of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) are used to bring piled garbage to definite garbage dumps at night. Resident Sajib Ali of Sahebbazar area in the city said, Rajshahi is a nice city; but foul smell is spreading from some road sides and spots.
Tenant Sarwar Hossain of court station area said, the road has been built beautifully; but garbage has been on a point of it. If the garbage pile is removed, it is better.
Chief Cleaning Officer of the RCC Sheikh Md Mamun Dollar said, on an average 350 tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily; these waste are collected from different houses and piled in definite places; later these are taken to dumping stations by trucks at night.
To stop keeping waste along roads in day time, secondary transfer stations (STSs) are being constructed in the city, he added.
"Five STSs have been completed. Tender has been invited for more six ones. With completion of these, roadside garbage dumping will be no longer," he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: Three more die, 10 more infected in Rajshahi Division
The Armed Forces Day was observed in Bogura
Three crushed under train in two districts
Three electrocuted in three districts
Five Raipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
Four people found dead in four districts
Two teenage girls ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Roadside waste makes city life miserable in Rajshahi


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft