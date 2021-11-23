Roadside waste makes city life miserable in Rajshahi



The photo shows the garbage on the Bilsihmla to Kashiadanga Road in Rajshahi. photo: observer

According to field sources, household waste of surrounding areas is dumped along the roadsides. Due to stinky odour, people cannot pass through the area without covering their noses.

Waste of hotels in the city is also piled along the roadsides. In day time, these piled rubbishes are scattered by birds, chickens, goats and dogs.

Waste is also being dumped along other roadsides in the city. Makeshift garbage dumps have grown in areas like C&B Crossing, Madrasa ground, Otijjya Chattar, Upahar Cinema Hall road, Kazla, Shiril, and back side of RDA market.

Cleaners of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) are used to bring piled garbage to definite garbage dumps at night. Resident Sajib Ali of Sahebbazar area in the city said, Rajshahi is a nice city; but foul smell is spreading from some road sides and spots.

Tenant Sarwar Hossain of court station area said, the road has been built beautifully; but garbage has been on a point of it. If the garbage pile is removed, it is better.

Chief Cleaning Officer of the RCC Sheikh Md Mamun Dollar said, on an average 350 tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily; these waste are collected from different houses and piled in definite places; later these are taken to dumping stations by trucks at night.

To stop keeping waste along roads in day time, secondary transfer stations (STSs) are being constructed in the city, he added.

"Five STSs have been completed. Tender has been invited for more six ones. With completion of these, roadside garbage dumping will be no longer," he maintained.







