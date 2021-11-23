Video
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Sunamganj, on Sunday.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Ifat, 3, son of Manik Mia of Charamchaland Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit Ifat at around 11:30pm when he was playing in front of his house on the Gafargaon-Dewanganj Regional Road, which left him severely injured.
He was rescued and taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH on arrival.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Md Faruque Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that no one lodged a complaint in this connection.
SUNAMGANJ: Three people were killed as a microbus hit a stationary truck in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Ujwal Chandra, 12, son of Kajol Chandra, and his brother Kanak Chandra, 9, and Khokon Das. All of them were residents of Mollargaon Village in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district.
Shantiganj PS OC Muqtadir said a microbus rammed into a standing truck after losing its control over the steering in Dabor-Sichni area at around 8pm, leaving several passengers of microbus injured.
The injured were rescued and taken to MAG Sylhet Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.


