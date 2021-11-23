Video
US must ‘accept reality’ and lift sanctions: Iran

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

TEHRAN, Nov 22: The United States must "accept reality" and agree to lift its sanctions on Iran during next week's nuclear talks in Vienna, according to Tehran's top negotiator.
Representatives of Iran and the other signatories of its 2015 nuclear deal will be in Austria starting November 29 to try to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US abandoned in 2018.
Iran, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will resume six rounds of talks that stopped in June to allow Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, to form his administration. As before, the US will participate indirectly in negotiations that if successful will see harsh US sanctions on Iran lifted, and bring Iran back to full compliance with the terms of the accord.    -AL JAZEERA


