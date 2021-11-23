Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Elegant Int'l, National Chess Academy take joint lead

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Elegant International Chess Academy of Bangladesh and National Chess Academy of Sri Lanka took joint lead in the points table with maximum four points after the second round games in the
Asian Academic Hybrid Chess Championship now being held on online chess platform Tornelo.
The second round matches were held on Monday with Elegant International Chess Academy beat Pishgum Novin-2 of Iran by 3-1 games points while Shadat Kibria Ayaan of Elegant International Chess Academy lost to Mohammad Ebrahimkhan Abri Dorsa of Pishgam Novin.
Basir Memorial Chess Academy of Bangladesh lost to Nur-Sultan Chess Academy of Kazakhstan while Wadifa Ahmed of Basir Memorial Chess Academy of Bangladesh defeated O Marova while Aisha of Nur Sultan Chess Academy and Ridwan Rabbani split point with Isen Aylin of Nur Sultan Chess Academy.
Kazi Afsan Rawnak Anan and Aiyan Rahman of Bair Memorial Chess Academy lost to Naimanov Galymzhan and Galiakbarov Aldiyar of Nur-Sultan Chess Academy respectively.
The third round matches start tomorrow (Tuesday) from 12 pm (Bangladesh time) with Elegant International Chess Academy play against Nur-Sultan Chess Academy and Basir Memorial Chess Academy meet National Chess Academy of Sri Lanka.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid go top
Inter beat Napoli in thriller
Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer
Sri Lanka spinners put Windies on the ropes
Elegant Int'l, National Chess Academy take joint lead
Bangladesh appoints Gobinathan as head coach
Fifteen teams to take part in Independence Cup
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft