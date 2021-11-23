Elegant Int'l, National Chess Academy take joint lead

Elegant International Chess Academy of Bangladesh and National Chess Academy of Sri Lanka took joint lead in the points table with maximum four points after the second round games in the

Asian Academic Hybrid Chess Championship now being held on online chess platform Tornelo.

The second round matches were held on Monday with Elegant International Chess Academy beat Pishgum Novin-2 of Iran by 3-1 games points while Shadat Kibria Ayaan of Elegant International Chess Academy lost to Mohammad Ebrahimkhan Abri Dorsa of Pishgam Novin.

Basir Memorial Chess Academy of Bangladesh lost to Nur-Sultan Chess Academy of Kazakhstan while Wadifa Ahmed of Basir Memorial Chess Academy of Bangladesh defeated O Marova while Aisha of Nur Sultan Chess Academy and Ridwan Rabbani split point with Isen Aylin of Nur Sultan Chess Academy.

Kazi Afsan Rawnak Anan and Aiyan Rahman of Bair Memorial Chess Academy lost to Naimanov Galymzhan and Galiakbarov Aldiyar of Nur-Sultan Chess Academy respectively.

The third round matches start tomorrow (Tuesday) from 12 pm (Bangladesh time) with Elegant International Chess Academy play against Nur-Sultan Chess Academy and Basir Memorial Chess Academy meet National Chess Academy of Sri Lanka. -BSS







