Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:03 AM
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Bangladesh appoints Gobinathan as head coach

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports reporter

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) had reappointed Malaysian Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy as the head coach of the national team for the upcoming Asian Championship Trophy Hockey.
Earlier, the post was offered to the country's famed Hockey coach Mahbub Harun who turned down the deal due to 'bad health'. Afterwards, the Federation was searching for a foreigner for the post. In the end, the Malaysian was given the post once again.
BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf confirmed the matter on Monday. He said, "Yes, Gobinathan is going to be the head coach of the national team. Our President decided to appoint him to the post after talking to the Director General of BKSP. Besides, this coach was already in the country."
The Malaysian is the current advisor coach of Hockey at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).
Gobinathan coached the boys several times in the past. He became the head coach of the boys for the first time in 2014. He was again in charge of the boys in 2018 during the Youth Olympic Qualifiers and Asian games. Before that, he played for the Malaysian national team from 1997 to 2007. After that Gobinathan was coach of Malaysia under16, under18 and under21 teams at different times. He was also an assistant coach of the Malaysian national team.





