Fifteen teams to take part in Independence Cup

Fifteen teams will take part in the Independence Cup Football scheduled to begin from November 27 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag on Monday informed that the new football season will begin though the Independence Cup in a big scale marking the golden jubilee of Independence.

He said apart from twelve premier league clubs, services teams Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Navy Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force in written have given their consent to BFF to compete in the Independence Cup.

But finally fifteen teams, split into four groups, will take part in the Independence Cup. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinal which will be followed by the semifinals and the final, Shohag added.

The BFF also invited the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) to take part in the tournament but due to ongoing Secondary Scholl Certificate and upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate examination, BKSP finally expressed their inability to participate in the meet, he added further.

The draw and contact signing ceremony with the sponsor for the tournament will be held today (Tuesday), Shohag further said. -BSS












