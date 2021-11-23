We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah



Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. photo: AFP

The hosts tasted a four-wicket defeat in the first game and second one by eight wickets. But Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad termed this defeat as heartbreaking one not for that it ensured their humiliating whitewash but for that they came agonizingly close to win the game.

After Bangladesh limping to 124-7, it seemed an inform Pakistan side would gun down the target with ease. But as the time progressed, it looked difficult for Pakistan with Bangladesh spinners stifling the innings, bowling some tight overs.

As the last over started Pakistan were 117-2 and still was favourite because they had eight wickets at hands. But the drama then unfolded, making Bangladesh suddenly favourite to win the game.

Mahmudullah who bowled his only over of the day had almost won the game but Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz managed the nervy moment better than him. Mahmudullah's first ball was dot before he got the wicket of set batters duo Sarafaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali in consecutive deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a huge six in the fourth ball but Bangladesh again sensed a victory when Iftikhar went for a glory shot, only to end up slicing it to backward point. Two runs needed off the last ball as the tension rose.

Before the last ball tension got the better of both Mahmudullah and batter Mohammad Nawaz. As Mahmudullah came to bowl, Nawaz suddenly pulled him out, which seemed to annoy Mahmudullah. The umpire called it dead ball. Then

Mahmudullah pulled him out before delivering ball, making the batsman unsettled. The umpire again called it dead ball.

However Nawaz overcame the nerve-wrecking moment in style to club a boundary through extra cover as Pakistan got to 127-5.

Mahmudullah was seen exchanging words angrily with the umpires after Nawaz pulled out as he already bowled the delivery to break the stump of Nawaz but the ball was announced dead. Later he explained that there was nothing between them.

"I Just told the umpire that Nawaz pulled him out at the very last moment, which was not okay. That's it. But we do respect umpire's decision," he said.

Mahmudullah however admitted that they should put up some more runs as the wicket was better.

"It was a heartbreaking defeat because we were very close. Batters from both sides struggled. You need to spend some time on the crease before you can capitalize," he said.

"Naim batted well, I think. I really appreciate the way Taskin came back after injuring his bowling hand. Great character shown by him." -BSS







Bangladesh conceded a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan to be whitewashed in the three-match series against Pakistan and continued a losing streak that started from the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup.The hosts tasted a four-wicket defeat in the first game and second one by eight wickets. But Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad termed this defeat as heartbreaking one not for that it ensured their humiliating whitewash but for that they came agonizingly close to win the game.After Bangladesh limping to 124-7, it seemed an inform Pakistan side would gun down the target with ease. But as the time progressed, it looked difficult for Pakistan with Bangladesh spinners stifling the innings, bowling some tight overs.As the last over started Pakistan were 117-2 and still was favourite because they had eight wickets at hands. But the drama then unfolded, making Bangladesh suddenly favourite to win the game.Mahmudullah who bowled his only over of the day had almost won the game but Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz managed the nervy moment better than him. Mahmudullah's first ball was dot before he got the wicket of set batters duo Sarafaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali in consecutive deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a huge six in the fourth ball but Bangladesh again sensed a victory when Iftikhar went for a glory shot, only to end up slicing it to backward point. Two runs needed off the last ball as the tension rose.Before the last ball tension got the better of both Mahmudullah and batter Mohammad Nawaz. As Mahmudullah came to bowl, Nawaz suddenly pulled him out, which seemed to annoy Mahmudullah. The umpire called it dead ball. ThenMahmudullah pulled him out before delivering ball, making the batsman unsettled. The umpire again called it dead ball.However Nawaz overcame the nerve-wrecking moment in style to club a boundary through extra cover as Pakistan got to 127-5.Mahmudullah was seen exchanging words angrily with the umpires after Nawaz pulled out as he already bowled the delivery to break the stump of Nawaz but the ball was announced dead. Later he explained that there was nothing between them."I Just told the umpire that Nawaz pulled him out at the very last moment, which was not okay. That's it. But we do respect umpire's decision," he said.Mahmudullah however admitted that they should put up some more runs as the wicket was better."It was a heartbreaking defeat because we were very close. Batters from both sides struggled. You need to spend some time on the crease before you can capitalize," he said."Naim batted well, I think. I really appreciate the way Taskin came back after injuring his bowling hand. Great character shown by him." -BSS