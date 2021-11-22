Ex-BCL leader sent to jail for assaulting journo Rishad

Nazimuddin Babu , former President of Dhanmondi Thana unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), was sent to jail on Sunday in a case filed over assaulting journalist Rishad Huda, a reporter of private TV channel Independent Television.

Assaulted journalist Md Rishad Huda, is also the son of Bangla Academy Director General poet Mohammad Nurul Huda.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate

Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order rejecting his bail prayer after Shahbagh police Sub Inspector Mohammad Alamin produced Babu and prayed to keep him behind the bars till the completion of the probe in the case. Former Dhaka Bar president Ashduzzaman Rochi moved his bail prayer in the court.

Babu and his men allegedly assaulted reporter Rishad on Saturday afternoon as the latter was going through the road behind Aziz Super Market on his motorbike and honked horn to overtake a SUV occupied by the BCL leader and his men. Irked by the horn, they started abusing Rishad, and as he protested, they started beating him mercilessly.

As the spectators gathered at the scene and protested, the former BCL leader took the key of Rishad's bike and fled the scene. They asked Rishad to meet them at Aziz Super Market to take back his bike. When Rishad went there, Babu and his men assaulted him again. Later police rescued him from the place.

Rishad was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and he later filed the case against Tanvir, Eusuf Iqbal and 10-12 unnamed persons with Shahbagh Police Station. After filing the case Police arrested the BCL leader Babu.

Journalist Rishad is the permanent member of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), and the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).







