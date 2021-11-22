Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ex-BCL leader sent to jail for assaulting journo Rishad

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Court Correspondent

Nazimuddin Babu , former President of  Dhanmondi Thana unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), was sent to jail on Sunday  in a case  filed  over  assaulting  journalist Rishad Huda, a  reporter   of  private TV channel  Independent Television.
Assaulted journalist Md Rishad Huda, is also the son of Bangla Academy Director General poet Mohammad Nurul Huda.
Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate
    Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order rejecting his bail prayer after Shahbagh police Sub Inspector Mohammad Alamin produced Babu and prayed to keep him behind the bars till the completion of the probe in the case. Former Dhaka Bar president Ashduzzaman Rochi  moved his bail prayer in the court.
Babu and his men allegedly assaulted reporter Rishad on Saturday afternoon as the latter was going through the road behind Aziz Super Market on his motorbike and honked horn to overtake a SUV occupied by the BCL leader and his men. Irked by the horn, they started abusing Rishad, and as he protested, they started beating him mercilessly.
As the spectators gathered at the scene and protested, the former BCL leader took the key of Rishad's bike and fled the scene. They asked Rishad to meet them at Aziz Super Market to take back his bike. When Rishad went there, Babu and his men assaulted him again. Later police rescued him from the place.
Rishad was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and he later filed the case against Tanvir, Eusuf Iqbal and 10-12 unnamed persons with Shahbagh Police Station. After filing the case Police arrested the BCL leader Babu.  
Journalist Rishad is the permanent member of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), and the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now petrol pump, tank-lorry owners demand rise in commissions, fares
Ex-BCL leader sent to jail for assaulting journo Rishad
Climate change interferes with reproductive health: Experts
Father gets custody of Jasmine, Laila
Students lift road-block after giving ultimatum
No scope in law for Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Home Boss
Oust-govt stir if Khaleda denied treatment abroad: Fakhrul
C-19 death jumps to 7, from zero  


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft