Climate change interferes with reproductive health: Experts

Experts on Sunday said that climate change has adverse effects on the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) of people, especially women and girls living in the most marginalized parts of Bangladesh.

They made this statement at 6th annual Knowledge Fair on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights with the theme: 'Climate Change and SRHR' organized by Share-Net Bangladesh.

They also noted that such catastrophe is also leading to miscarriages and infertility among women living in the char and coastal areas, putting their reproductive health at jeopardy.

Arnob Chakrabarty, Managing Director of RedOrange, a Dhaka based NGO presided over the event.

The experts also stressed on the need of including Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in the climate adaptation policy and programs.

There have been findings about how climate change is interconnected to the increased number of child marriages in rural and remote areas.

Dr Ubaidur Rob, Country Director, Population Council, Ms Ayesha Taasin Khan, Director and Head of Inclusive Citizenship and Education, Friendship, Dr Nazneen Islam Khan, Senior Officer, ICCCAD and Ms. Mushfiqua Satiar, EKN were present at the plenary as discussants.

Dr Ubaidur Rob expressed the need for evidence on the issue of climate change impacts on SRHR.

Ms Ayesha Taasin Khan, from Friendship shared that they are generating union and upazila level

data through their projects on climate induced SRHR challenges which they are willing to feed for the large scale government programs.

Dr Nazneen Islam Khan, from ICCCAD stressed upon more research on gender and climate intersection.

Ms Mushfiqua Satiar from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) expressed her opinion to align climate funds with gender programs.

Two thematic sessions on"Child Marriage induced by Climate Change "and "Gender-Based Violence induced by Climate Change" were held where researchers presented their findings and evidences.

Both the sessions explored the theoretical analysis aligned with root level evidence.

The knowledge fair was also attended by young people and experts who are working on the intersection between climate change and SRHR.

They presented their research and findings; and shared their experiences from the field.

Special Guest and Senior Policy Advisor (SRHR and Gender) Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) Ms Mushfiqua Satiar said, "The donors will priorities those proposed projects on climate change that will contain the element of gender."

At the closing session of the event Prof. Dr. Bellal Hossain from the department of Population Sciences of the University of Dhaka shared implementation of one of the noteworthy projects named RISE, that are focusing on SRHR connected to climate change .

Share-Net Bangladesh gave a special award named 'SRHR Recognition of the Year 2021' to Ms Noorin Suhaila Asjad of Oroddho Foundation in the Youth category and Muktasree Chakma Sathi of Supporting People and Rebuilding Communities (SPaRC) in the General category.







