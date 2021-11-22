Video
Rape Threat To College Girl 

Students lift road-block after giving ultimatum

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Students of Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls College demonstrate at Bakshi Bazar intersection in the capital on Sunday demanding punishment of the bus conductor who threatened to rape a student of the college on Saturday, apparently in reaction to her asking for taking half the fare as student's concession. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Students of Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls College demonstrate at Bakshi Bazar intersection in the capital on Sunday demanding punishment of the bus conductor who threatened to rape a student of the college on Saturday, apparently in reaction to her asking for taking half the fare as student's concession. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A group of agitating students, enforcing a road-blocked in the capital, on Sunday lifted their siege after announcing a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of the bus conductor who threatened to rape a female student after she demanded student's concession on the bus fare.
Students of various educational institutions, including Begum Badrunnessa Govt Girls College, in the capital lifted
    the blockade after noon.
Earlier, students of various educational institutions started a protest by blocking Bakshibazar road in the morning, alleging that a female student had been threatened with rape when she offered to pay half the fare for the bus ride.
Witnesses said police prevented students at the main gate of the Badrunnessa College in the morning when they tried to bring out a procession from the campus protesting verbal assault and demanded half bus fare for all students.  
Later, when students from other educational institutions of the capital went there, the gates were opened. Shortly after 10:00am, hundreds of students marched to Bakshibazar and converged on the road. The traffic came to a halt in the surrounding areas at that time.
Students allege that a second-year student of Badrunnesa College was threatened with rape by the conductor of a bus on Saturday when she tried to pay half of the fare at Shanir Akhra in the capital. The students demanded to bring the accused to justice.
Due to the blockade of the students, the traffic from Chankharpul to Bakshibazar, Dhaka Education Board and BUET was stopped.
Students were seen holding placards with slogans inscribed with 'We want justice,' 'Half fare is not begging but our right,' and 'Message of rape if you want your rights.'


