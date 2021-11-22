Video
No scope in law for Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home Boss

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said there is no scope to send BNP chief Khaleda Zia abroad for her treatment as per the country's law.
 "As per the law, there's no scope but a delegation of the BNP-led 20-party alliance came and said the Prime Minister can do it if she wishes but so far I know there is no scope," he said.
 The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with the leaders of five political parties under the BNP-led 20-party alliance at the Secretariat.
 "The leaders of five parties of the BNP-led alliance came here and said Khaleda Zia is fighting for life and they submitted an application to the Prime Minister seeking steps to create a scope for sending the BNP chief abroad for better treatment," he said.
 "I've said it earlier that Khaleda's younger brother also filed a petition and I sent it to the Law Ministry for its opinion, and the Law Minister has said in details while speaking in Parliament," the minister said.
 The leaders of the BNP-led delegation made a
    request to consider the matter on human grounds. "I'll send the letter to the PM," said Asaduzzaman.
 Replying to a question about brining physicians from abroad, the minister said, "It's possible to bring any specialized physician from
abroad and our hospitals are well-equipped. So, they can continue treatment here."
 The leaders of five parties under the BNP-led met the Home Minister at his office at noon and handed over the letter seeking permission to send Khaleda Zia abroad.
 Bangladesh Kalyan Party Chairman Syed Ibrahim said: "We've met the Home Minister and submitted a letter to him. The Home Minister has heard our plea seriously and assured us of sending the letter to the Prime Minister."
 On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
 However, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia's appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.    -UNB


