Oust-govt stir if Khaleda denied treatment abroad: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

If government does not allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment, the party will launch one-point movement to overthrow the government, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.
The BNP leader said this at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium, organized by the BNP-formed Independence Day Celebration Committee marking the 45th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani.
    "Khaleda Zia is very sick but the government did not ensure advanced treatment for her. She should be given the opportunity to go abroad for better treatment without delay. Otherwise, a one-point movement to overthrow the government will start soon," Mirza Fakhrul said.
Mentioning that anti-people forces have forcibly seized state power in this country and deprived the people of all their freedoms, he said, "This government is killing the freedom of the people through anti-national activities ignoring the opinion of the people."
"Now aggressive forces rule over the country. At this moment, we have to move in the direction as shown by Maulana Bhasani to stop the hegemonic forces and their agents," the BNP Secretary General said.
"Maulana Bhasani will inspire us for ages to protect freedom, sovereignty and democracy. He will inspire us to love the country. Today, I urge everyone to be inspired by the ideology of Maulana Bhasani and dedicate to the welfare of the country and the nation," he added.
BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Begum Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President ASM Abdur Rab, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and General Secretary of Revolutionary Workers Party Saiful Haque also spoke at the discussion.


