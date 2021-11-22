Video
C-19 death jumps to 7, from zero  

199 new cases detected in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 27,953. As many as 199 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,574,088.   
Besides, 192 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,538,198, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.16 per cent
    in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.68 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 836 labs across the country tested 17,135 samples.
Of the seven deceased, six were men and one was woman.
One of the deceased was in the age group of 31 to 40 years, one in 41 to 50 years, one in 51 to 60 years, two in 61 to 70 years, one in 71 to 80 years, and one in 81 to 90 years.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,893 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,060 were women.
Around 54.3 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 34.55 million have taken both doses.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,873 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,049 were women.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected nearly 257 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 232 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






