Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Munia murder case: PBI probe report submission deferred again to Dec 8

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

A Dhaka court on Sunday allowed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) an extended time until December 8 to submit its investigation report on Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others accused in a case over the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara set the new deadline of December 8 after PBI failed to submit the report today (Sunday), as it was earlier asked by the same court.
This was the second time PBI investigation officer (IO) of the case Golam Muktar Ashraf Uddin, also an inspector of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), failed to submit the report after the first failure on November 2.
On April 26, police recovered the body of the 21-year-old Munia hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom in a Gulshan flat.
Munia's elder sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Anvir that night accusing him of incitement to suicide.
According to Tania, her sister, Munia, was in a relationship with Anvir who regularly visited her at the Gulshan apartment.
On July 19, the investigation officer of the case Abul Hasan, also the officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, submitted a final report to the court giving a clean chit to Anvir.
On September 6, Munia's sister filed new rape and murder case against the Bashundhara Group MD and seven others with Dhaka's 8th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children's Repression.
The court, after recording the complaint, directed the PBI to submit a report on it.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Munia murder case: PBI probe report submission deferred again to Dec 8
Man shot death by brother-in-law in city
BTRC, Meta receive legal notice
Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi
BNP plotting to grab power with help of communal forces: Quader
DU graduate officers float new organization
Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say
Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft