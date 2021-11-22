Lowest C-19 positivity rate continues in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: The lowest Covid-19 positivity rate has continued in Chattogram district.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during recent months in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said.

He said that Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.21 percent here while only three fresh cases were reported after testing 1,381 samples during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Earlier, the district also recorded lowest 0.45 percent Covid-19 positivity rate on Wednesday and 0.35 percent on Tuesday, Dr Ilias Chowdhury added. With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 102,350 in the district. "The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 90,601 in the district with the recovery of 45 more patients in the last 24 hours," Dr Ilias said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 86.76. With no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll is steady at 1,330 in the district.

A total of 768 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the sources added.