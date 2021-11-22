Nasreen huq memorial lecture held

A memorial lecture marking the birth anniversary of Nasreen Pervin Huq, a prominent women's activist and campaigner for women's rights and social justice, was held virtually on Thursday (November 18, 2021).

Naripokkho, a membership-based women's activist organization arranged the function titled 'Resisting subordination or extending domination: feminist activism between policy influence and movement politics'.

Dr Ferdous Azim, member of the Naripokkho delivered the welcoming speech while Maitrayee Mukhopadhyay, Indian feminist activist and researcher inaugurated the programme and was keynote speaker.

Naripokkho is Bangladesh based platform founded in 1983 working for the advancement of women's rights and entitlements and building resistance against violence, discrimination and injustice. Naripokkho is based in Bangladesh.





