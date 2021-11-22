Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021
A fairy tale of road repair works in Kushtia

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

KUSHTIA, Nov 21: Though the road construction cost in Bangladesh is the highest in the world, durable roads are hardly constructed here. The Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway which turned unfit twice within eight months of renovation is not an exception.
A portion of Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway, which was renovated barely eight months back has caved in at Golchattar near Kumarkhali bus stand for the second time, disrupting vehicular movement and raising the risk of accidents.
Local people alleged that they are facing huge trouble every day while crossing the road.
The regional highway was reconstructed eight months back and a portion of the road at Gol Chattar caved in on June 20 and it was then reconstructed. But again, another portion of the road collapsed again, making it unfit for vehicular movement, they said. The poor condition of the busy road raised questions about the quality of the work.
Thousands of buses, trucks, private vehicles and other modes of vehicles use the road every day and the broken road has posed a great risk to both pedestrians and transports.
Councilor of Ward N 5 of Kumarkhali municipality said SM Rafiq said the road is being damaged frequently due to use of substandard materials in road construction and renovation work. The road is under the jurisdiction of the Roads and Highways Department and so the municipality authority has nothing to do with it, he said.    -UNB


