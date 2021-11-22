SUST student stabbed by mugger in Sylhet

SYLHET, Nov 21: A female student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was stabbed by a mugger in Surma residential area near BGB gate in Sylhet city early Sunday.

The injured was identified as Saima Alam, a student of Civil and Environmental Engineering department of the university.

Sources at the university said Saima was stabbed in the left leg by an unidentified mugger when she reached the university dormitory from Sylhet railway station around 5.30 am. She was later rushed to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

University Proctor Associate Professor Dr Alamgir Kabir said provost of the first female student hall of the university Prof Zayeda Sharmin informed the proctorial team of the incident. "We have visited the inured student and now she is doing well." He said that the law enforcers have already been informed by the university authority.





