43th founding anniv of IU today

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Nov 21: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia will celebrate its 43rd University Day on the university campus today marking its 42th founding anniversary.

The day-long celebration includes hoisting of national and university flags, a colourful procession, a discussion programme and cultural event.

Celebrating the day, IU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam will hoist the national flag while its Pro vice-chancellor Professor Dr Mahbubur Rahman will hoist the university flag in front of the university administrative building premises around 10:00am.

Later, teachers, officials and students of the university will bring out a colourful procession on the campus.

After the procession, the discussion and the cultural programme will be held at Bangla Moncha adjacent to the faculty building on the campus. Islamic University was established on November 22 of 1979 and started its academic activities in 1985 with four departments, eight teachers and 300 students at Board Bazar in Gazipur. -BSS









