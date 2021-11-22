BSMRMU entry test held

First year Undergraduate (Honours) Admission Test of Academic Session 2020-21 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh was held on 19 and 20 November in two shifts each day.

This year 28,257 candidates applied for a total of 200 seats in 5 programmes under 4 faculties. Admission test has been held at six centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur divisions. The exam was conducted through maintaining proper social distancing and health precautions.





